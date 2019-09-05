Contrasting of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

We are comparing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 228.30 N/A -1.27 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.62 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18. The Current Ratio of rival Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 150.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.32% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.