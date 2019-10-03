Contrasting of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 7.70M -1.27 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 16.32M -1.94 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 45,670,225.39% -27% -20.8% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 123,542,770.63% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18. The Current Ratio of rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.