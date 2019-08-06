Contrasting of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 193.26 N/A -1.27 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 10.62 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18 and 18 respectively. Its competitor Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 129.10% for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance while Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Molecular Templates Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.