Contrasting of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 251.13 N/A -1.27 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 127.27% for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $40.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.