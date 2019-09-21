Contrasting of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 232.15 N/A -1.27 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.77 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

18 and 18 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 74.2% respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.65%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 42.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.