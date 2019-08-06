Contrasting of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 193.26 N/A -1.27 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 70.05 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Liquidity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. On the competitive side is, Celsion Corporation which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 129.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.2% of Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Celsion Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Celsion Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.