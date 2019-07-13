Contrasting of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 247.02 N/A -1.14 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28%

Liquidity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21 and a Quick Ratio of 21. Competitively, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 and has 23.9 Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 66.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.