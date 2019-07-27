Contrasting of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 225.99 N/A -1.14 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21 and 21. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 81.57% for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $40.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 0.83% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.