Contrasting of CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH Medical Corporation 3 1.75 N/A 0.04 66.98 Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 57 6.89 N/A 0.42 119.83

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CRH Medical Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. CRH Medical Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Tactile Systems Technology Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRH Medical Corporation -2.37% 2.13% -13.25% -11.38% -18.87% -5.57% Tactile Systems Technology Inc. -13.33% -4.34% -30.01% -19.84% 10.5% 10.23%

For the past year CRH Medical Corporation has -5.57% weaker performance while Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has 10.23% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats CRH Medical Corporation.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.