Contrasting of Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) and Its Peers

As Farm Products company, Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.57% of all Farm Products’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria has 38.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 19.92% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 507.13% 8.21% 3.87%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 78.33M 15.45M 29.23

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.60 2.83

As a group, Farm Products companies have a potential upside of 48.03%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria -3.28% -6.96% -24.81% -13.91% -36.37% -17.45% Industry Average 5.27% 7.37% 28.40% 63.18% 104.85% 48.52%

For the past year Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria had bearish trend while Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.59 and has 2.93 Quick Ratio. Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Volatility & Risk

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s competitors’ beta is 1.03 which is 3.36% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s competitors beat Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria on 4 of the 4 factors.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The companyÂ’s Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of beef cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. Its Investment and Development Properties business engages in the commercial exploitation, development, and lease of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping centers; lease and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.