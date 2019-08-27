Contrasting of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) and Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP)

Both Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) and Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Western Gas Equity Partners LP N/A 0.00 N/A 1.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Western Gas Equity Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Western Gas Equity Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Western Gas Equity Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 23.18%. Insiders held 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 77.93% of Western Gas Equity Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6% Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Crescent Point Energy Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Western Gas Equity Partners LP.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.