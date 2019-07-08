Contrasting of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) and Its Competitors

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.42% of Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.97% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.99% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Crescent Point Energy Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Crescent Point Energy Corp. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy Corp. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.22 3.38 2.63

The peers have a potential upside of 78.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Crescent Point Energy Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Point Energy Corp. 6.99% -5.46% 44.2% -6.57% -52.84% 31.79% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.