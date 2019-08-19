Contrasting of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 24 2.97 N/A 1.60 12.01

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 3 4 2.57

Competitively the consensus price target of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is $26.88, which is potential 63.21% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 99%. 0.68% are Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27%

For the past year Crescent Point Energy Corp. has 9.6% stronger performance while Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has -14.27% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.