Contrasting of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

We will be comparing the differences between Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.57 N/A 8.15 3.02

Demonstrates Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has an average target price of $35, with potential upside of 61.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.42% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.68%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Point Energy Corp. 6.99% -5.46% 44.2% -6.57% -52.84% 31.79% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 5.35% 5.85% 4.81% -11.79% -25.94% 19.06%

For the past year Crescent Point Energy Corp. was more bullish than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats Crescent Point Energy Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.