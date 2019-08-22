Contrasting of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)

Both Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 123.50 N/A 0.08 135.87

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Crescent Acquisition Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Crescent Acquisition Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crescent Acquisition Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp are owned by institutional investors at 92.5% and 41.37% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 4 of the 7 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp.