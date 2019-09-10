Contrasting of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:)

Since Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|780.00
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Crescent Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Crescent Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Crescent Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92.5% and 7.27% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.55%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.
