Contrasting of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:)

Since Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Crescent Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Crescent Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crescent Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92.5% and 7.27% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.