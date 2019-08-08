Contrasting of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)

As Asset Management businesses, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.16 N/A 0.15 16.87 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.82 N/A 1.39 11.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is currently more expensive than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 11.8%. Insiders held 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.