Contrasting of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.25 N/A 0.15 16.87 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.10 N/A 0.29 30.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation. Great Elm Capital Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Great Elm Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. was more bullish than Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.