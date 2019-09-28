Contrasting of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

This is a contrast between Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 0.15 16.87 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 134 0.00 2.96M 14.34 9.83

Table 1 demonstrates Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 2,213,249.59% 24.5% 16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.19%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.