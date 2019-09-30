Contrasting of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 0.15 16.87 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares and 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. About 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.