Contrasting of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

As Asset Management companies, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.30 N/A -0.11 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 52 0.81 N/A 3.43 16.39

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Voya Financial Inc. is $64, which is potential 30.03% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.71%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.