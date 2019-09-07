Contrasting of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.52 N/A -0.11 0.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares and 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.71%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund