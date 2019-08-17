Contrasting of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has 0.71% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

The potential upside of the rivals is 133.26%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.