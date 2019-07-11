Contrasting of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.45 N/A -0.11 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 21 7.13 N/A 2.27 9.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, which is potential 10.05% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 29.96% and 55.29% respectively. About 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.07% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. -1.92% -0.65% 1.99% 1.32% -3.46% 10.83% Capital Southwest Corporation -0.23% 3.65% 2.68% 15.6% 36.47% 15.83%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.