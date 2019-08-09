Contrasting of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

As Asset Management businesses, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.56
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.65
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares and 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares. Insiders owned 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|1.11%
|2.25%
|0.63%
|7.07%
|1.92%
|14.8%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
Summary
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.