Contrasting of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

As Asset Management businesses, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.56 N/A -0.11 0.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.65 N/A 0.33 39.48

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares and 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares. Insiders owned 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.