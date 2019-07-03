Contrasting of Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Acceptance Corporation 446 8.07 N/A 31.87 14.50 OneMain Holdings Inc. 31 1.94 N/A 3.49 9.26

Table 1 highlights Credit Acceptance Corporation and OneMain Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. OneMain Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Credit Acceptance Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Credit Acceptance Corporation is presently more expensive than OneMain Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 31.7% 9.9% OneMain Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.71 beta means Credit Acceptance Corporation’s volatility is 29.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s 148.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.48 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Credit Acceptance Corporation and OneMain Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Acceptance Corporation 1 3 0 2.75 OneMain Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$425 is Credit Acceptance Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -12.28%. Competitively the consensus price target of OneMain Holdings Inc. is $43, which is potential 26.77% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, OneMain Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Credit Acceptance Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.5% of Credit Acceptance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 93.9% of OneMain Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are Credit Acceptance Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% are OneMain Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Acceptance Corporation -5.02% 1.19% 5.07% 9.36% 35.76% 21.03% OneMain Holdings Inc. -4.66% -2.09% -4.52% 8.28% -4.01% 33.02%

For the past year Credit Acceptance Corporation was less bullish than OneMain Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Credit Acceptance Corporation beats OneMain Holdings Inc.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate segments. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services through a network of 1,800 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana. OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Springleaf Financial Holdings, LLC.