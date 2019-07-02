Contrasting of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) and Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

As Money Center Banks businesses, Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) and Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp Ltd. 232 0.00 N/A 15.32 14.13 Southern First Bancshares Inc. 36 4.11 N/A 2.98 12.13

Demonstrates Credicorp Ltd. and Southern First Bancshares Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Southern First Bancshares Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Credicorp Ltd. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Credicorp Ltd. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 2.3% Southern First Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Credicorp Ltd.’s current beta is 0.77 and it happens to be 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Southern First Bancshares Inc.’s beta is 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Credicorp Ltd. and Southern First Bancshares Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Southern First Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.21% for Credicorp Ltd. with average target price of $240.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Credicorp Ltd. and Southern First Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 71.7% respectively. 36.1% are Credicorp Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Southern First Bancshares Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credicorp Ltd. -4.46% -7.53% -9.89% -3.5% -4.31% -2.39% Southern First Bancshares Inc. -2.43% 2.78% -6.41% -2.9% -23.1% 12.82%

For the past year Credicorp Ltd. had bearish trend while Southern First Bancshares Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Credicorp Ltd. beats Southern First Bancshares Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pension funds. In addition, the company offers investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Further, it structures securitization processes for companies; and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.