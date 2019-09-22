Contrasting of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Credicorp Ltd. has 76.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 62.68% institutional ownership for its rivals. 36.1% of Credicorp Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.51% of all Money Center Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Credicorp Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp Ltd. 0.00% 17.50% 2.30% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Credicorp Ltd. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp Ltd. N/A 226 14.16 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

Credicorp Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Credicorp Ltd. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Credicorp Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 1.82 2.49

Credicorp Ltd. currently has an average target price of $250, suggesting a potential upside of 19.41%. The rivals have a potential upside of 44.27%. Given Credicorp Ltd.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Credicorp Ltd. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Credicorp Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credicorp Ltd. -4.61% -5.57% -7.94% -7.75% -5% -1.66% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year Credicorp Ltd. had bearish trend while Credicorp Ltd.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

Credicorp Ltd. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Credicorp Ltd.’s peers’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.72% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Credicorp Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pension funds. In addition, the company offers investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Further, it structures securitization processes for companies; and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.