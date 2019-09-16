Contrasting of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -2.42 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 120 13.47 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Creative Realities Inc. and RingCentral Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Creative Realities Inc. and RingCentral Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5% RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Creative Realities Inc. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, RingCentral Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Creative Realities Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, RingCentral Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. RingCentral Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Creative Realities Inc. and RingCentral Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively RingCentral Inc. has a consensus target price of $133.67, with potential upside of 5.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.5% of Creative Realities Inc. shares and 0% of RingCentral Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of Creative Realities Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of RingCentral Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88% RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22%

For the past year Creative Realities Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than RingCentral Inc.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Creative Realities Inc.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.