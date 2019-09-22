Contrasting of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.60 N/A -2.42 0.00 QAD Inc. 32 2.99 N/A 0.28 118.74

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Creative Realities Inc. and QAD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.5% of Creative Realities Inc. shares and 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares. About 1% of Creative Realities Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 76.61% of QAD Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88% QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86%

For the past year Creative Realities Inc. was less bullish than QAD Inc.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Creative Realities Inc.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.