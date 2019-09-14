Contrasting of Crane Co. (CR) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane Co. 82 1.48 N/A 5.84 14.33 U.S. Well Services Inc. 6 0.31 N/A -0.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Crane Co. and U.S. Well Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Crane Co. and U.S. Well Services Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane Co. 0.00% 22.1% 8.2% U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -19.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Crane Co. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival U.S. Well Services Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Crane Co. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Crane Co. and U.S. Well Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane Co. 0 0 3 3.00 U.S. Well Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Crane Co.’s consensus price target is $103, while its potential upside is 23.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Crane Co. and U.S. Well Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.8% and 58.6%. Insiders held 1.7% of Crane Co. shares. Comparatively, 8.6% are U.S. Well Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crane Co. -3.11% -0.05% -1.53% 0.7% -5.2% 15.96% U.S. Well Services Inc. -11.68% -36.08% -55.84% -59.69% -69.12% -52.31%

For the past year Crane Co. has 15.96% stronger performance while U.S. Well Services Inc. has -52.31% weaker performance.

Summary

Crane Co. beats U.S. Well Services Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.