Contrasting of Covetrus Inc. (CVET) and Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

We are comparing Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) and Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Healthcare Information Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covetrus Inc. 26 0.36 N/A 0.60 39.38 Teladoc Health Inc. 61 10.55 N/A -1.52 0.00

Demonstrates Covetrus Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covetrus Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.4% Teladoc Health Inc. 0.00% -11.1% -7.1%

Liquidity

Covetrus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Teladoc Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and has 7.5 Quick Ratio. Teladoc Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Covetrus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Covetrus Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covetrus Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Teladoc Health Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The average target price of Covetrus Inc. is $16, with potential upside of 30.40%. Competitively Teladoc Health Inc. has an average target price of $80, with potential upside of 10.88%. The information presented earlier suggests that Covetrus Inc. looks more robust than Teladoc Health Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.1% of Covetrus Inc. shares and 0% of Teladoc Health Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.1% of Covetrus Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Teladoc Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covetrus Inc. -1.82% -3.78% -27.92% 0% 0% -43.64% Teladoc Health Inc. -1.44% 0.8% 17.66% 9.94% 11.78% 37.66%

For the past year Covetrus Inc. had bearish trend while Teladoc Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Teladoc, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that provides on-demand healthcare services to its members in the United States. Its solution connects consumers with its physicians and behavioral health professionals that treat a range of conditions and cases, including acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection, and sinusitis; dermatological conditions; anxiety; and smoking cessation. The company offers its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone. It serves employers of Fortune 1000 companies, health plans, health systems, and other entities. Teladoc, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.