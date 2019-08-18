Contrasting of Covetrus Inc. (CVET) and Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Both Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) and Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) are each other’s competitor in the Healthcare Information Services industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covetrus Inc. 29 0.44 N/A 0.60 39.38 Omnicell Inc. 79 3.48 N/A 0.93 80.70

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Covetrus Inc. and Omnicell Inc. Omnicell Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Covetrus Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Covetrus Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covetrus Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.4% Omnicell Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 3.5%

Liquidity

Covetrus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Omnicell Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Omnicell Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Covetrus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Covetrus Inc. and Omnicell Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covetrus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Omnicell Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Covetrus Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 41.41%. On the other hand, Omnicell Inc.’s potential upside is 29.08% and its consensus target price is $91. Based on the data given earlier, Covetrus Inc. is looking more favorable than Omnicell Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Covetrus Inc. and Omnicell Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.1% and 97.4%. Insiders held 3.1% of Covetrus Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are Omnicell Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covetrus Inc. -1.82% -3.78% -27.92% 0% 0% -43.64% Omnicell Inc. 6.67% -14.86% -6.56% 19.38% 28.56% 22.81%

For the past year Covetrus Inc. had bearish trend while Omnicell Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Omnicell Inc. beats Covetrus Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems. The company also provides OmniLinkRx, a prescription routing system; WorkflowRx, an automated pharmacy storage, retrieval, and packaging system; Central and Satellite Pharmacy Manager, an automated pharmacy storage and retrieval system; Controlled Substance Management, a controlled substance inventory management system; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications. In addition, it offers Omnicell Supply Management System, which automates the management and dispensing of medical and surgical supplies; Omnicell Tissue Center, which manages the chain of custody for bone and tissue specimens; OptiFlex MS that manages medical and surgical supplies; OptiFlex SS, a module for the perioperative areas; OptiFlex CL, a module for the cardiac catheterization lab and other procedure areas. Further, Omnicell, Inc. offers Mach4 Pharma Systems Medimat, a robotic dispensing system for handling the stocking and retrieval of medications; IV Solutions; software; and consumable medication blister cards, packaging equipment, and ancillary products and services to institutional pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.