Contrasting of Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (CVTI) and BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

As Trucking companies, Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) and BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 16 2.13 12.48M 2.09 8.07 BEST Inc. 5 150.72 168.95M -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 78,244,514.11% 12.8% 5.5% BEST Inc. 3,355,378,137.91% -9.9% -3.1%

Liquidity

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, BEST Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Covenant Transportation Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BEST Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. and BEST Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.9% and 33.8%. Covenant Transportation Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.8%. Competitively, BEST Inc. has 21.35% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 10.49% 14.08% -9.7% -30.34% -41.88% -12.24% BEST Inc. 3.73% -11.82% -17.22% 5.04% -48.13% 21.65%

For the past year Covenant Transportation Group Inc. had bearish trend while BEST Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. beats BEST Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage services and accounts receivable factoring. It serves transportation companies, such as freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 2,535 tractors and 7,389 trailers. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.