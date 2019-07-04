Contrasting of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) and Its Peers

We are comparing Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cousins Properties Incorporated has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.94% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Cousins Properties Incorporated has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Cousins Properties Incorporated and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 3.60% 2.40% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Cousins Properties Incorporated and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties Incorporated N/A 37 40.65 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Cousins Properties Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Cousins Properties Incorporated is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Cousins Properties Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.88 2.56

With average price target of $10.75, Cousins Properties Incorporated has a potential downside of -71.15%. The rivals have a potential upside of 18.24%. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cousins Properties Incorporated and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cousins Properties Incorporated 1.08% -2.39% 0.64% 9.44% 3.41% 18.86% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Cousins Properties Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Cousins Properties Incorporated is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.94. Competitively, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s rivals’ beta is 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cousins Properties Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Cousins Properties Incorporated’s peers beat Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.