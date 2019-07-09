Contrasting of County Bancorp Inc. (ICBK) and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

As Savings & Loans businesses, County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp Inc. 18 2.45 N/A 2.00 8.86 Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 19 2.99 N/A 0.65 31.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of County Bancorp Inc. and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. Provident Financial Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to County Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. County Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows County Bancorp Inc. and Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 0.9% Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

County Bancorp Inc. has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Provident Financial Holdings Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.49 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for County Bancorp Inc. and Provident Financial Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$22.5 is County Bancorp Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 28.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.2% of County Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.9% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 16.5% of County Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) County Bancorp Inc. -2.59% 4.43% -4.12% -14.58% -36.21% 1.84% Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 3.45% 3.65% 7.25% 18.85% 12.37% 33.61%

For the past year County Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Provident Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. beats County Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company offers demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, regular savings accounts, and checking accounts. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and personal loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis. In addition, the company offers remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashiersÂ’ check, and drive-in teller services; and crop insurance and milk margin products, as well as credit and debit cards. It provides its services through full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.