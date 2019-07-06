Contrasting of CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Both CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation 2 0.83 N/A -0.94 0.00 Red Violet Inc. 9 6.49 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CounterPath Corporation and Red Violet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CounterPath Corporation and Red Violet Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -88.1% -45.6% Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

CounterPath Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Red Violet Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Red Violet Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CounterPath Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CounterPath Corporation and Red Violet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.2% and 11.7% respectively. CounterPath Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 13.2% are Red Violet Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation -20.87% -21.74% -10.56% -29.41% -40.98% 20.17% Red Violet Inc. 20.48% 36.61% 34.41% 66.39% 76.37% 48.37%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Red Violet Inc.

Summary

Red Violet Inc. beats CounterPath Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.