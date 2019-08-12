Contrasting of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

We will be comparing the differences between Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Discount Variety Stores industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costco Wholesale Corporation 245 0.81 N/A 7.77 35.50 Walmart Inc. 103 0.59 N/A 3.08 35.84

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Costco Wholesale Corporation and Walmart Inc. Walmart Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Costco Wholesale Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Costco Wholesale Corporation is presently more affordable than Walmart Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costco Wholesale Corporation 0.00% 26.6% 8.4% Walmart Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 3.8%

Volatility & Risk

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s current beta is 0.95 and it happens to be 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Walmart Inc.’s beta is 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Costco Wholesale Corporation are 1 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Walmart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Costco Wholesale Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Walmart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation and Walmart Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Costco Wholesale Corporation 0 5 11 2.69 Walmart Inc. 0 6 10 2.63

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s consensus price target is $261.19, while its potential downside is -4.65%. Meanwhile, Walmart Inc.’s consensus price target is $112.81, while its potential upside is 5.15%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Walmart Inc. is looking more favorable than Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Costco Wholesale Corporation and Walmart Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.6% and 30.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Costco Wholesale Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Walmart Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Costco Wholesale Corporation -1.85% 4.58% 14.09% 30.41% 25.8% 35.31% Walmart Inc. -1.45% -0.22% 8.9% 16.43% 24.19% 18.5%

For the past year Costco Wholesale Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Walmart Inc.

Summary

Costco Wholesale Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Walmart Inc.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances. It also operates gas stations, pharmacies, optical dispensing centers, food courts, and hearing-aid centers; and engages in the travel businesses. In addition, the company provides gold star individual and business membership services. As of August 28, 2016, it operated 715 warehouses, including 501 warehouses in the United States, Washington, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico; 91 in Canada; 36 in Mexico; 28 in the United Kingdom; 25 in Japan; 12 in Korea; 12 in Taiwan; 8 in Australia; and 2 in Spain. Further, the company sells its products through online. The company was formerly known as Costco Companies, Inc. Costco Wholesale Corporation was founded in 1976 and is based in Issaquah, Washington.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. operates retail stores in various formats worldwide. It operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and SamÂ’s Club. The company operates discount stores, supermarkets, supercenters, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, home improvement stores, specialty electronics stores, apparel stores, drug stores, convenience stores, and membership-only warehouse clubs; and retail Websites, such as walmart.com and samsclub.com, as well as mobile commerce applications. It offers grocery products, including meat, produce, natural and organics, deli and bakery, dairy, frozen foods, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, floral and dry grocery, as well as consumables, such as health and beauty aids, baby products, household chemicals, paper goods, and pet supplies; and health and wellness products, which include pharmacy, optical services, clinical services, over-the-counter drugs, and other medical products. The company also provides electronics, cameras and supplies, photo processing services, cellular phones, cellular service plan contracts and prepaid service, movies, music, video games, and books; stationery, automotive, hardware and paint, sporting goods, and outdoor living and horticulture, as well as fabrics, crafts, and seasonal merchandise; apparel for women, girls, men, boys, and infants, as well as shoes, jewelry, and accessories; and home furnishings, housewares and small appliances, bedding, home decor, and toys. In addition, it offers fuel and financial services and related products, including money orders, prepaid cards, wire transfers, money transfers, check cashing, and bill payment. In addition, it offers brand name merchandise, including hardgoods, softgoods, and selected private-label items, such as MemberÂ’s Mark. It operates 11,593 stores under 63 banners in 28 countries and e-commerce Websites in 11 countries. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.