Contrasting of Costamare Inc. (CMRE) and Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

As Shipping companies, Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) and Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare Inc. 5 1.42 N/A 0.26 23.37 Dorian LPG Ltd. 8 2.70 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Costamare Inc. and Dorian LPG Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Costamare Inc. and Dorian LPG Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 1% Dorian LPG Ltd. 0.00% -5.5% -3.1%

Volatility and Risk

Costamare Inc.’s current beta is 2.13 and it happens to be 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Costamare Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Dorian LPG Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Costamare Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Costamare Inc. and Dorian LPG Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dorian LPG Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Costamare Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 31.83%. Competitively the average target price of Dorian LPG Ltd. is $15, which is potential 60.09% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Dorian LPG Ltd. is looking more favorable than Costamare Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Costamare Inc. and Dorian LPG Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.6% and 57.2%. Insiders owned 77.9% of Costamare Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.5% are Dorian LPG Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Costamare Inc. 3.61% 13.56% 0.67% 20.36% -12.23% 37.36% Dorian LPG Ltd. -2.14% 0.77% 14.66% 68.2% 6.52% 56.95%

For the past year Costamare Inc. was less bullish than Dorian LPG Ltd.

Summary

Dorian LPG Ltd. beats Costamare Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.