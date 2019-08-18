Contrasting of Costamare Inc. (CMRE) and Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) and Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare Inc. 5 1.42 N/A 0.26 23.37 Castor Maritime Inc. 5 1.53 N/A -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates Costamare Inc. and Castor Maritime Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 1% Castor Maritime Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Costamare Inc. and Castor Maritime Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Castor Maritime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Costamare Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 31.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Costamare Inc. and Castor Maritime Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.6% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 77.9% of Costamare Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 66.24% of Castor Maritime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Costamare Inc. 3.61% 13.56% 0.67% 20.36% -12.23% 37.36% Castor Maritime Inc. -24.34% -25.59% -49.68% 0% 0% -37.82%

For the past year Costamare Inc. had bullish trend while Castor Maritime Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Costamare Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Castor Maritime Inc.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.