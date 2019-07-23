Contrasting of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.41 N/A -0.46 0.00

Demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, PDL BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98% PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.