Contrasting of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.