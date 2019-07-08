Contrasting of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 25.58 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1%

Liquidity

12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.43 consensus price target and a 55.98% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86% and 95.3% respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.98% stronger performance while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -48.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.