Contrasting of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 1324.53 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.1 and it happens to be 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. On the competitive side is, Ardelyx Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ardelyx Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 82.8% respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.09%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.