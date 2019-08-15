Contrasting of Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Both Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.76 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cortexyme Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has weaker performance than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Cortexyme Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.