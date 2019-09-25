Contrasting of Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 demonstrates Cortexyme Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 while its Current Ratio is 15.9. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk A/S has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cortexyme Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00

Novo Nordisk A/S on the other hand boasts of a $400 average target price and a 661.76% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cortexyme Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 9.8%. 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has stronger performance than Novo Nordisk A/S

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cortexyme Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.