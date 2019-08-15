Contrasting of Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Since Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 NextCure Inc. 18 205.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cortexyme Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

15.9 and 15.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. Its rival NextCure Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NextCure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cortexyme Inc. and NextCure Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, NextCure Inc.’s potential upside is 32.53% and its average target price is $33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.8% of NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has weaker performance than NextCure Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors NextCure Inc. beats Cortexyme Inc.