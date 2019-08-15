Contrasting of Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Since Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cortexyme Inc.
|33
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
|NextCure Inc.
|18
|205.00
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cortexyme Inc. and NextCure Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
15.9 and 15.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. Its rival NextCure Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NextCure Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Cortexyme Inc. and NextCure Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, NextCure Inc.’s potential upside is 32.53% and its average target price is $33.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.8% of NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has weaker performance than NextCure Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors NextCure Inc. beats Cortexyme Inc.
