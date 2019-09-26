Contrasting of Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Both Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cortexyme Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 and its Quick Ratio is 14.5. Cortexyme Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cortexyme Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 76.89% and its consensus price target is $96.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Cortexyme Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.