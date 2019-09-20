Contrasting of Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 249.47 N/A -2.36 0.00

Demonstrates Cortexyme Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares and 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 5.8% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.