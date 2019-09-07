Contrasting of Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

We will be comparing the differences between Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 133 97.75 N/A -11.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cortexyme Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cortexyme Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

Cortexyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 and a Quick Ratio of 15.9. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 9.3 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cortexyme Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively bluebird bio Inc. has an average target price of $149.67, with potential upside of 50.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares and 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, bluebird bio Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than bluebird bio Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.